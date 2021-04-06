Assembly polls: Shah urges people to vote for peace, prosperity, development

New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday appealed to the voters of West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry to exercise their franchise in huge numbers.



Shah requested the voters of Union Territory Puducherry to show up to vote for a corruption-free and progressive government.

"I appeal to all the voters of Puducherry to vote in large numbers for a corruption-free and progressive government," the Union Minister tweeted.

He appealed to the people of West Bengal to vote for peace, prosperity, and development of the state.

"Only a strong and decisive leadership can make Bengal self-reliant by ensuring peace, prosperity and development in the state. So, be sure to vote and be a partner in the development of Bengal," he said in a subsequent tweet.

Urging people of Assam to participate in the festival of democracy, he said, "Today is the third and final phase of voting in Assam. I appeal to all voters to cast their votes in maximum numbers while ensuring their participation in this festival of democracy."

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also appealed to the voters in poll-bound states to vote in record numbers.

"Elections are taking place in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal. I request the people in these places to vote in record numbers, particularly the young voters," tweeted Prime Minister Modi.

Polling began at 7 am on Tuesday for one of the busiest days in the ongoing Assembly election in all four states and one Union Territory - West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.



Polling is being held for a total of 475 of the total 824 assembly constituencies across the states of Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and the Union territory of Puducherry. (ANI)