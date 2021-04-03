Assets of 90 re-contesting Assam MLAs grew 76% since 2016

New Delhi, April 3 (IANS) The average assets of 90 re-contesting MLAs fielded by various political parties in Assam, including Independent nominees, grew by 76 per cent in the last five years between 2016 and 2021 -- a hike of around Rs 1.91 crore -- according to the data released by Assam Election Watch and the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

Of these 90 MLAs, three BJP leaders are in the top five list showing maximum increase in assets, followed by one from the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) and another from the Bodoland People's Front.

Assam Election Watch and ADR made the revelations based on the analysis of the self-sworn affidavits of these 90 MLAs who are contesting the ongoing three-phase Assam Assembly elections which began on March 27.

The third and final round of polling will be held on April 6, while the results will be declared on May 2.

"The average assets of these 90 MLAs in 2016 was Rs 2.52 crore. Now, their average assets range is Rs 4.44 crore. The average asset growth for these MLAs, between the Assam Assembly elections of 2016 and 2021 is Rs 1.91 crore," the data said.

BJP MLA from the Dhakuakhana (SC) constituency, Naba Kumar Doley, has declared maximum increase in assets with a rise of Rs 18.22 crore, from Rs 7.30 crore in 2016 to Rs 25.52 crore this year.

The assets of Nijam Uddin Choudhury of the AIUDF from the Algapur constituency increased by Rs 11.10 crore, from Rs 2.71 crore in 2016 to Rs 13.81 crore this year.

Of the other two BJP leaders, assets of Himanta Biswa Sarma from Jalukbari constituency has risen by Rs 10.89 crore, from Rs 6.38 crore in 2016 to Rs 17.27 crore in 2021.

Ashok Singhal is another BJP leader from the Dhekiajuli constituency whose assets grew by Rs 9.82 crore, from Rs 7.23 crore in 2016 to Rs 17.06 crore this year.

The assets of Bodoland People's Front MLA Chandan Brahma from the Sidli (ST) constituency has risen by Rs 6,57 crore, from Rs 9.58 crore in 2016 to Rs 16.15 crore this year.

