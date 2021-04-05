Assets of re-contesting MLAs in Puducherry grew 17% since 2016

The Puducherry Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) shared this data after analysing the self-sworn affidavits of these 21 re-contesting MLAs taking part in the the Puducherry Assembly Election 2021.

New Delhi, April 5 (IANS) There has been a growth of 17 per cent in the assets of 21 re-contesting MLAs, including independents, fielded by various political parties in the Puducherry Assembly elections between 2016 and 2021-- an average increase of 1.61 crore.

"The average assets of these 21 re-contesting MLAs fielded by various parties including independents in 2016 was Rs 9.56 crore. The average assets of these MLAs in 2021 is now Rs 11.17 crores. The average asset growth for these MLAs, between the Puducherry Assembly Elections of 2016 and 2021, is Rs 1.61 crore. Average percentage growth in assets for these MLAs is 17 per cent," the analysis said.

P.R.N. Thirumurugan of All India N.R. Congress, from the Karaikal North constituency, has declared the maximum increase in assets with an increase of Rs 13.51 crore from Rs 13.02 crore in 2016 to Rs 26.53 crore in 2021.

The assets of N. Rangasamy of All India N.R. Congress from Thattanchavady constituency have increased by Rs 8.86 crore from Rs 29.53 crore in 2016 to Rs 38.39 crore in 2021.

The assets of A. Baskar of AIADMK from Mudaliarpet constituency have risen by Rs 5.61 crore, from Rs 10.67 crore in 2016 to Rs 16.28 crores in 2021.

Besides, the assets of DMK's R. Siva from Villianur have risen by Rs 5.05 crore, from Rs 15.70 crore in 2016 to Rs 20.75 crore in 2021.

The assets of S.V. Sugumaran, Vice president of Shrii Manakula Vinayaga Educational Trust, from Villianur segment have risen by Rs 3.89 crore, from Rs 12.53 crore in 2016 to Rs 16.42 crore in 2021.

Polls will be held for 30 seats in Puducherry on April 6. The vote count is scheduled on May 2.

--IANS

rak/ash