Assets worth Rs 2.65 crores seized from Odisha forest dept officer

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Jan 21 (ANI): Angul Divisional Manager of Odisha Forest Development Corporation (OFFC), was held by State Vigilance for holding disproportionate assets worth 2.65 crores.

According to an official release, following an allegation against Maheswar Pradhan, Divisional Manager, Vigilance officers carried out a raid on January 20.



In the course of search and inventory, the Divisional Manager was found in possession of assets worth Rs. 2.65 crores.

"The assets include two double-storeyed buildings, one single-storeyed building, one petrol pump, three plots of land, a four-wheeler, a two-wheeler, deposits in different banks, gold and silver ornaments, cash nearly 2 lakhs and household articles," the release said.

The estimated market value of the two-storeyed buildings in Jagamara and Laxminarayanpur is Rs 56.49 lakh, stated the release. (ANI)

