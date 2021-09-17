Assets worth Rs 2.65 cr of suspended Bihar SP unearthed

The raids were conducted simultaneously on Dubey's residence in SK Puri and Sudama Palace in Patna's Jalalpur, and Simaria village and Sachin Residency Hotel in Jharkhand's Jasidih district.

Patna, Sep 17 (IANS) The Bihar Police's Economic Offence Wing raided four premises of suspended IPS officer Rakesh Kumar Dubey on Thursday and detected movable and immovable assets to the tune of Rs 2.65 crore.

Dubey is among 41 Bihar officials who are under suspension for having alleged links with sand mafia. He was suspended during his tenure as SP of Bhojpur district some three months ago. Bhojpur in south Bihar is one of the districts where the sand mafia is very active, mining sand from the Sone river. This sand has huge demand in building construction, and one tractor trolley costs Rs 5,500 in Patna.

During the raids, the EOW officials also found Rs 26 lakh cash in Dubey's bank accounts and investment of Rs 12 lakh in the name of his wife.

A state police service officer, Dubey was recently elevated to the IPS and given his first charge as SP, Bhojpur district six months ago.

The EOW has registered a case under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Apart from him, Sudhir Kumar Porika, another SP rank officer, was suspended for links with the sand mafia. Porika was SP, Aurangabad district.

The other officials include two SDPO rank officers in Bhojpur, and Arwal district, an SDO in Rohtas district and an inspector rank officer of Patna district.

