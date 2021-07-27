Assets worth Rs 85L unearthed from a clerk in Odisha

The properties have been found from Dillip Kumar Deb, working as a head clerk in the office of Block Education Officer (BEO), Dhankauda in Odisha's Sambalpur district, the vigilance said in a statement.

On the allegation of possession of assets disproportionate to the known sources of income, the vigilance teams conducted simultaneous house searches on the properties at two places in Sambalpur on Tuesday.

Two teams comprising 3 DSPs, 3 inspectors and other supporting staff conducted the searches. During the raid, one triple storeyed building at Sakhipada in Sambalpur, a plot in Sambalpur town, 1 four wheeler, 1 two wheeler and other movable and immovable properties were recovered, the vigilance said.

The total value of the properties will be over Rs 85 lakh and further searches are still continuing, they said.

Meanwhile, the vigilance has arrested Sunil Kumar Digal, a revenue inspector, while demanding and accepting a bribe amount of Rs 3,000. The anti-corruption wing officials are conducting searches at the office room and rented house of Digal.

