Assimi Goita sworn in as Mali's Transitional President

In a speech on Monday, he called for cohesion to meet all challenges, including the organisation of fair, credible and transparent elections at the expected time, reports Xinhua news agency.

Bamako, June 8 (IANS) Colonel Assimi Goita, who led a military coup in Mali last month, has been officially sworn in as the West African nation Transitional President.

He promised the reduction of state expenses and that the money saved will be invested in the realisation and the improvement of basic social services.

According to Goita, one of the missions assigned to the future transitional government will be to initiate "a frank and sincere dialogue with all the unions to appease the social climate".

"I intend to give a new dynamic to the governance of the country. I declare my firm determination to meet the challenges," Goita said, stressing that his country will uphold its international commitments.

Appointed Transitional Vice President after the mutiny in 2020 which forced the resignation of then President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, Goita was proclaimed on May 28 as the transitional president following the resignation of Bah N'Daw from the post.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the African Union (AU) have already imposed sanctions against Mali in the wake of the coup.

These organisations demanded the immediate appointment of a civilian prime minister, the formation of an inclusive government, respect for the transition period set at 18 months, and the organisation of elections no later than February 27, 2022, in which the leaders of the current transition government will not be able to participate.

--IANS

ksk/