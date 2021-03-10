ASUS launches ROG Phone 5 series in India

ROG Phone 5 Ultimate will be available at 79,999.

ROG Phone 5 will be available at a starting price of Rs 49,999 while ROG Phone 5 Pro is priced at Rs 69,999.

New Delhi, March 10 (IANS) Republic of Gamers (ROG), a sub-brand of Taiwanese company ASUS, on Wednesday launched three gaming smartphones under its ROG Phone 5 series in India.

"Even during the pandemic, the ROG Brand continued to grow phenomenally in the Indian market in both segments, smartphones as well as PCs," said Leon Yu, Regional Director, System Business Group, ASUS India & South Asia.

The ROG Phone 5 series is powered by the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Mobile Platform, featuring advanced 5G communications and premium Qualcomm Snapdragon Elite Gaming features, up to 18GB RAM and 512GB internal storage.

The ROG Phone 5 series is equipped with a Samsung-built 144 Hz AMOLED HDR10+ certified display with an industry-leading 300 Hz touch-sampling rate and ultra-low 24.3 ms touch latency.

The smartphone has Sony IMX686 main sensor along with a 13MP wide and a 5MP macro sensor, along with a 24MP high-quality camera on the front.

Gamers can play longer with the ROG Phone 5 series thanks to the 6,000mAh battery. The phones come with a 30-watt HyperCharge adapter.

The ROG Phone 5 series offers rear matrix display — available exclusively on ROG Phone 5 Pro and ROG Phone 5 Ultimate — that shows customizable animations in response to a variety of system and in-game events.

The ROG Phone 5 series also bring back the 3.5mm audio jack, that has been overhauled to deliver more immersive sound.

