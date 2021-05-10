Asus postpones Zenfone 8 series launch in India due to Covid

Standing in solidarity with the nation during these testing times, ASUS India said it has delayed the launch that was originally slated during this month until the current situation improves.

New Delhi, May 10 (IANS) Taiwanese brand Asus on Monday said it has postponed the launch of its Zenfone 8 series smartphones in India due to the Covid surge.

"While we have been very excited to launch our new smartphone at same time as global, ASUS India's top priority in these challenging times is the safety of our customers, partners, employees and all other stakeholders in the fight against the virus," said Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Commercial PC and Smartphone, System Business Group, Asus in India.

"Hence we have consciously decided to defer the launch until the current scenario improves," Sharma added.

The company will disclose the new launch date once the situation improves.

Asus ZenFone 8 series was likely to feature two phones — Asus ZenFone 8 and Asus ZenFone 8 Flip.

--IANS

na/