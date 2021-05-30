ASUS unveils Chromebook Flip CM3, Detachable CM3 laptops

The Flip CM3 offers a 12-inch display with a 360-degree hinge, while the Detachable CM3 includes a keyboard that can be magnetically attached to the 10.5-inch tablet base.

Taipei, May 30 (IANS) Taiwanese tech giant ASUS has unveiled two new Chromebook laptops, Flip CM3 and Detachable CM3, that offer users a pair of 2-in-1 alternatives.

In the Flip CM3, the 360-degree hinge allows it to switch from a traditional laptop to tablet mode, tent mode and even completely flat mode.

The low-res display is indicative of the modest specs of the Flip CM3, ZDNet reported.

The laptop comes powered by MediaTek 8183 octa-core processor and is paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage.

A MicroSD slot allows the user to add additional storage capacity, joining a pair of USB 2.0 ports as I/O connections.

Support for the USI-compatible ASUS Pen is built-in, but the stylus is an optional accessory that would add to the $329 price for the Flip CM3.

The Detachable CM3 is based around a 1,920x1,200 tablet with a keyboard that attaches to the slate magnetically.

Sharing the same processor as the Flip CM3, the Detachable CM3 also comes with 4GB RAM but adds a 128GB storage option to the base 64GB drive.

For the added expense, users will get a slightly larger display (10.5 inches vs 10.1 inches) along with an included stylus, but you have to pay extra for the keyboard.

The keyboard provides six degrees of flexibility so it's not lying flat on a surface while the tablet's stand offers 90 degrees of flexibility to allow the device to be used at some viewing angles.

--IANS

vc/ksk/