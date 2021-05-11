ASUS unveils ROG laptops, accessory lineup

The new 17-inch ROG Zephyrus S17 and the 16-inch ROG Zephyrus M16 gaming laptops are powered by Intel Core 11th Gen H-series processors, the company said in a statement.

Taipei, May 11 (IANS) Taiwanese tech giant ASUS on Tuesday unveiled new products, including the Republic of Gamers (ROG) laptops and its fashion accessory lineup.

ROG Zephyrus S17 provides an immersive experience with two-panel options -- a WQHD display with Advanced Optimus and G-SYNC for higher frame rates or a 4K option with greater detail and Adaptive-Sync.

The optical-mechanical keyboard delivers precise and responsive input, while the configurable Multiwheel puts a wide range of useful functions within reach.

ROG Zephyrus M16 is a gaming laptop with a 16-inch display and a powerful new Intel processor. It combines a high WQHD resolution with a fast 165Hz refresh rate, 3ms response time, and Adaptive-Sync.

The latest processors up to an 11th Gen Intel Core i9-11900H drive high-refresh-rate gaming and high performance in content creation, the company said.

Up to a GeForce RTX 3070 Laptop GPU delivers high frame rates and RTX technologies in the latest games, it added.

The company also unveiled ROG Slash -- a brand-new collection of fashion accessories.

The products include a trio of bags, including a drawstring backpack and two messenger bags, plus a series of headgear woven from premium, water-repellent fabrics.

