ASUS unveils two ZenBook laptops in India

Starting at Rs 99,990, ZenBook Duo 14 (UX482) is now available across online and offline channels, while ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED (UX582) will be available from mid-May at a starting price of Rs 2,39,990.

New Delhi, April 14 (IANS) Expanding its ZenBook series, Taiwanese tech giant ASUS on Wednesday unveiled two new laptops -- ZenBook Duo 14 and ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED -- in India.

"At ASUS, our job is to keep pushing the limits on innovation and try to go above and beyond the expectations of our consumers," Arnold Su, Business Head, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India, said in a statement.

"We are very excited to introduce this product to the Indian market, encouraging our consumers to push boundaries and 'Live out of Line'," Su added.

The ZenBook Duo 14 is Intel Evo verified and features up to 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor with Intel Iris Xe graphics.

It also comes with the option of an NVIDIA GeForce MX450 GPU. The ZenBook Duo boasts of a 14-inch LED-backlit Full HD 1080p display with 100 per cent sRGB coverage, the company said.

Apart from the dual-screen, the ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED comes loaded with up to 10th Gen Intel Core i9 processor backed by NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 and 32GB of DDR4 RAM.

The laptops also feature the new tilting ScreenPad Plus, a secondary touchscreen that automatically tilts up to a 9.5-degree angle for the ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED and up to 7-degree for the ZenBook Duo 14, reducing glare and reflections for improved readability.

In addition to the four-sided frameless NanoEdge OLED 4K display, the new ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED also features ultra-slim bezels to provide a holistic experience to the users.

Both laptops offer PANTONE Validated displays for delivering professional-grade colour accuracy, and have received the TUV Rheinland-certification for low blue-light emissions, making it comfortable to use during long creative sessions.

