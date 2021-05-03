At 18,972, Andhra reports marginal dip in Covid numbers

The state's previous highest daily tally of 23,920 cases was reported on Sunday.

State health authorities said that 18,972 Covid cases were detected in the 24 hours ending 10 am on Monday.

Amaravati, May 4 (IANS) A day after registering its highest single day Covid tally, Andhra Pradesh reported a marginal dip in the numbers on Monday.

The latest tally comes as a relief for the state which was registering progressively higher number of daily cases for five consecutive days since Tuesday last week.

The latest update took the state's overall tally from 11,45,022 to 11,63,994 in the 24 hours ending 10 am on Monday.

The preceding 24 hours also saw a slight dip in death toll with 71 people succumbing to the virus, compared to the all-time high of 83 deaths reported during the previous 24-hour cycle.

The state's cumulative death toll now stands at 8,207.

On Monday, only one district recorded above 2,000 cases, while as many as 10 districts reported over 1,000 cases each.

Kurnool reported the highest tally of 2,628 cases. The 10 districts which reported more than 1,000 cases include West Visakhapatnam (1,960), East Godavari (1,914), Srikakulam (1,732), Chittoor (1,714), Nellore (1,337), Prakasam (1,236), Guntur (1,194), Anantapur (1,158), West Godavari (1,088), and Vizianagaram (1,052).

Krishna district reported 990 cases while YSR Kadapa reported 969 cases.

Authorities said that 1,15,275 tests were conducted in Andhra Pradesh over the preceding 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 10,277 persons recovered from the disease in the last 24-hour cycle, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 10,03,935.

--IANS

pvn/arm