At 20.66L India sets record Covid testing in 24 hours

This is also the fourth successive day of more than 20 lakh tests in India. India on May 19 first time crossed the 20-lakh mark with 20,08,296 tests followed by 20,55,010 on May 20, and 2061,683 on May 21.

Cumulatively, 20,66,285 tests were conducted in the country in past one-day duration, Union Health Ministry said on Saturday.

New Delhi, May 22 (IANS) With more than 20.66 lakh tests conducted in the last 24 hours, India has again set a new record of highest tests conducted in a day.

In another positive development, India's daily positivity rate has declined to 12.45 per cent. India has recorded less than 3 lakh daily new cases for six consecutive days now. A total of 2,57,299 daily new cases were registered in the last 24 hours.

Ten states reported 78.12 per cent of the new cases in last 24 hours. Tamil Nadu has reported the highest daily new cases at 36,184, followed by Karnataka (32,218), Kerala (29,673), Maharashtra (29,644), Andhra Pradesh (20,937), West Bengal (19,847), Odisha (12,523), Uttar Pradesh (7,682), Rajasthan (6,225), Assam (6,066)

Meanwhile, India's daily recoveries continue to outnumber the daily new cases for the ninth consecutive day with 3,57,630 in the last 24 hours.

India's cumulative recoveries have reached 2,30,70,365 on Saturday. The National Recovery Rate has grown further to touch 87.76 per cent with 10 states accounting for 73.46 per cent of the new recoveries.

Maximum of 52,581 people were recovered in Karnataka, followed by Maharashtra (44,493), Kerala (41,032), Tamil Nadu (24,478), Andhra Pradesh (20,811), West Bengal (19,017), Rajasthan (18,264), Uttar Pradesh (17,668), Haryana (13,486) and Odisha (10,881).

On the other hand, India's total active caseload has decreased to 29,23,400 on Saturday -- a net decline of 1,04,525 witnessed in the last 24 hours. It now comprises 11.12 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

Same time, the cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country exceeded 19.33 crore on Saturday under the Phase-3 of the nationwide vaccination drive.

A total of 19,33,72,819 vaccine doses have been administered through 27,76,936 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 a.m on Saturday. These include 97,38,148 Healthcare Workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 66,91,350 HCWs who have taken the second dose.

A total of 1,48,70,081 Frontline Workers (FLWs) have been administered first dose and 83,06,020 got the second dose.

Beneficiaries under 18-44 age group who have received their first dose so far are 92,97,532.

A total of 6,02,11,957 beneficiaries of the age group between 45-60 have received their first dose and 96,84,295 of the group got their second dose.

A total of 5,63,83,760 first dose beneficiaries are of more than 60 age group while 1,81,89,676 of the same group has got second dose.

