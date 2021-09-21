At 26,115 new Covid cases, India sees dip in infections

Out of total fresh Covid cases reported in the last 24 hours across the country, 15,692 were reported from Kerala alone while Maharashtra accounted for 2,583 cases, according to the Union Health Ministry's report.

New Delhi, Sep 21 (IANS) India's daily Covid tally marginally improved with 26,115 new cases in the last 24 hours against the 30,000 plus cases that were reported daily for the last few days.

India also witnessed slight dip in daily Covid related deaths in the last 24 hours and with 252 fatalities, the total death tally in the country so far reached 4,45,385. The fatality rate has remained at 1.33 per cent for the last few days.

Also, the number of recoveries in the last 24 hours was higher than the numbers of new positive cases registered. According to the Union Health Ministry's data, a total of 34,469 people infected with Covid have recovered, pushing the cumulative recoveries so far to 3,27,49,574.

The Covid recovery rate was reported at 97.75 per cent on Tuesday.

At present, India has 3,09,575 active cases, which is 0.92 per cent of the total positive cases registered since 2020.

The daily positivity rate declined to 1.85 per cent, which remained below 3 per cent for the last 22 days, while the weekly positivity rate was at 2.08 per cent, remaining below 3 per cent for the last 88 days, according to the health ministry.

A total of 55.50 crore (55,50,35,717) Covid samples have been tested so far in the country, out of which 14,13,951 were tested in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry data said.

Till date, the country has administered 81.85 crore (81,85,13,827) doses of Covid vaccines, out of which 96,46,778 jabs were given in the last 24 hours, the data added.

