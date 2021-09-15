At 27,176 new cases, India's daily tally below 30K in last 4 days

However, the daily Covid tally in the country remained below 30,000 for the last four days, according to the Union Health Ministry's report on Wednesday.

New Delhi, Sep 15 (IANS) India witnessed a marginal spike in new Covid cases on Wednesday after a few days of continued decline in daily cases. In the last 24 hours, India registered 27,176 cases, pushing the total Covid-19 cases so far in the country to 3,33,16,755.

A total of 25,404 new cases were registered on Tuesday, 27,254 on Monday and 28,591 on Sunday.

With 284 new fatalities registered in the last 24 hours, the country's total Covid death toll increased to 4,43 497. The fatality rate has remained at 1.33 per cent for the last few days.

The number of active cases has also declined by 11,120 and the current active cases are 3,51,087, which is 1.5 per cent of the total Covid infection reported in the country since early 2020.

In the same time span, a total of 38,012 Covid-infected patients have recovered, pushing the country's total recoveries to 3,25,22,171. The Covid recovery rate rose to 97.62 per cent on Wednesday, as per the Ministry's data.

The weekly positivity rate was reported at 2 per cent, which is less than 3 per cent for the last 82 days, while the daily positivity rate was 1.69 per cent, which remained below 3 per cent for the last 16 days.

India has so far tested a total of 54.60 crore (54,60,55,796) Covid samples, out of which, 16,10,829 were conducted in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Till date, the country has administered over 75.89 crore (75,89,12,277) doses of Covid vaccines, out of which 61,15,690 jabs were given in the last 24 hours, the data showed.

--IANS

pd/niv/skp/