At 29K, India records lowest new Covid cases in 132 days

New Delhi, July 27 (IANS) India on Tuesday recorded 29,689 new Covid-19 cases, less than the 30,000-mark in 132 days, and 415 deaths, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data showed.

After 124 days, the country now has 3,08,100 active cases which is less than the four lakh-mark.

On March 14, India recorded 26,291 and on March 16, 28,903 new cases.