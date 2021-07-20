At 374, India logs lowest Covid deaths in 4 months

This was the lowest fatality recorded due to Covid in almost four months. On March 30, there were 354 deaths reported due to the pandemic.

New Delhi, July 20 (IANS) India on Tuesday recorded 30,093 new Covid-19 cases and 374 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

According to the Union Health Ministry, a total of 45,254 people were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the total discharge to 3,03,53,710 till date from hospitals and health centres as the virus continued to infect less than one lakh people over the last 42 days.

The country has 4,06,130 active cases presently and has witnessed a total of 4,14,482 deaths so far.

The total number of samples tested so far has reached 44,73,41,133.

According to the health ministry, a total of 41,18,46,401 Covid vaccine doses were administered in India, including 52,67,309 in the last 24 hours.

--IANS

aks/in