At 395, Delhi records highest single-day Covid death toll

The situation in Delhi has been quite alarming, with many patients not getting bed in hospitals, along with a widespread shortage of medical oxygen.

New Delhi, April 30 (IANS) Amid a deteriorating Covid-19 situation, the national capital on Thursday recorded its highest ever single-day toll from the disease in 24 hours as 395 deaths were reported.

The city has recorded its highest single-day Covid toll even as Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said there was "no more panic on availability of oxygen".

On Thursday, while 395 patients died, 24,235 new cases were reported.

During the last 24 hours, 73,851 tests were done. Out of them, 32.82 per cent were found to be corona positive. Besides, since Wednesday, 25,615 corona patients in Delhi have also recovered.

So far, a total of 15,772 people have died due to corona virus in Delhi. There are currently 97,977 active corona patients.

