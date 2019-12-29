At 44, JMM's Hemant Soren to become Jharkhand's Chief Minister for second time

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Dec 29 (ANI): In the run-up to this assembly election, JMM Chief Hemant Soren covered the length and breadth of Jharkhand by doing as many as 182 rallies and roadshows in 40 days and would now be taking oath as the 11th Chief Minister of the ninth-largest state of the country.

Soren, a second-generation politician and the incumbent President of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), had earlier also remained Chief Minister of the state for about one and half year in 2013-14.Soren was born in 1975 in Nemra in Ramgarh district of erstwhile Bihar as the son of Roopi and Shibu Soren, former Chief Minister of Jharkhand. Hemant has two brothers and a sister. An intermediate from Patna High School, Bihar, Soren is married to Kalpana and has two sons.He was a member of Rajya Sabha from June 24, 2009, to January 4, 2010. Later in 2009, Hemant won the assembly election from Dumka and served as Deputy Chief Minister of Jharkhand in the Arjun Munda led BJP-JMM government from September 2010 to January 2013.Soren was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand on July 13, 2013, with the support from Congress and RJD after President's rule was removed from the state. He held the record for being the youngest Chief Minister of a state in India.Recently, Soren received laurels on social media after he called on people to gift him books instead of flower bouquets, an initiative that has often been encouraged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi."Colleagues, I am overwhelmed by the love and respect of the people of Jharkhand, but I would like to offer one of the most obligatory prayers to you, please, give me any book of your choice, meaning 'Book' filled with knowledge instead of 'bouquet' of flowers. I feel so bad that I can't handle your flowers." Soren had tweeted.Soren will take oath as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand here today at Morabadi Ground at 2 pm. He has termed the event as "Sankalp Diwas" of an era of new Jharkhand, says an official press release.Governor Droupadi Murmu will administer the oath of office and secrecy to Soren while a galaxy of leaders from across the political spectrum will grace the occasion. (ANI)