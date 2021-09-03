At 45,352, India sees marginal decline in daily Covid cases

New Delhi, Sep 3 (IANS) India reported a marginal decline of 1,740 cases and logged 45,352 fresh Covid infections in the last 24 hours, pushing the overall country's tally to 32,903,289. The country also witnessed 366 deaths in the same time span, taking the death toll to 4,39,895, according to the health ministry's updated data on Friday.

On Thursday, India reported 47,029 new coronavirus cases and 509 deaths.

The active caseload has also reported a substantial growth of 10,195 and stands at 3,99,778. The active cases account for 1.22 per cent of the total cases in India.

At the same span of time, a total of 34,791 Covid patients were discharged, pushing the overall recoveries to 3,20,63,616. The recovery rate currently stands at 97.45 per cent.

According to the ministry's release, the weekly positivity rate is at 2.66 per cent, which is less than 3 per cent for the last 70 days. At the same time, the daily positivity rate is reported to be 2.72 per cent.

India's cumulative vaccination coverage has crossed the 67 crore landmark on Friday. With the administration of 74,84,333 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage figure stands at 67,09,59,968 as per the provisional reports of the Health Ministry. This has been achieved through 70,34,846 sessions.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 16,66,334 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted 52,65,35,068 tests.

More than 65 crore vaccine doses have been provided to the States/UTs so far through the Government of India free of cost channel and through direct state procurement category. Further, more than 1.20 crore doses are in the pipeline. Around 4,36,81,760 balance and unutilized Covid vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered, said the Health Ministry data released Friday morning.

--IANS

avr/dpb