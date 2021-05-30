At 78, Delhi's daily Covid deaths lowest since April 12

New Delhi, May 30 (IANS) Delhi on Sunday reported 78 Covid fatalities, the lowest since April 12, as the national capital continues to fight the second pandemic wave.

According to the health bulletin, the 78 new deaths pushed the toll to 24,151.

The city's daily Covid deaths during the second wave of the pandemic crossed the 100-mark on April 14, when it had clocked 104 fatalities and since then the daily death count increased to 448 on May 3.