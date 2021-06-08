At 86K new cases, India's daily count dips 1st time below 1L after 2 months

It is also the lowest number of cases since April 2 when the country logged 89,129 new cases.

New Delhi, June 8 (IANS) India on Tuesday logged 86,498 new Covid infections in 24 hours, less than one lakh cases for the first time in past 66 days, the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry said.

In the past 24-hour, 2,123 more people succumbed to the pandemic.

On Monday, India had reported 1,00,636 cases, lowest spike since April 6.

India's overall tally of Covid-19 cases now stands at 2,89,96,554 with 13,03,702 active cases and 3,51,309 deaths so far.

Over the last few days, India's fresh Covid cases have seen downward trend, maintaining over one lakh infections every 24 hours, while the deaths have also remained below the 3,000 mark. After battling a brutal second wave for weeks, fresh Covid cases came down below the three lakh-mark for the first time on May 17 after touching record high of 4,14,188 on May 7.

In the last three weeks, India has recorded over 90,000 deaths. India registered record fatalities due to Covid-19 on May 21 with 4,529 deaths -- the highest from Covid infection in any country in a day since the coronavirus outbreak was reported in China's Wuhan in December 2019. It surpassed 4,468 deaths in the US on January 12, 2021, and 4,211 in Brazil on April 6, 2021.

According to the Health Ministry, a total of 1,82,282 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the total discharge to 2,73,41,462 till date.

The Health Ministry said that a total of 23,61,98,726 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 33,64,476 who were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 36,82,07,596 samples have been tested up to June 7 for Covid-19. Of these 18,73,485 samples were tested on Monday.

