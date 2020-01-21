At anti-CAA protest hub, Congress fields Parvez Hashmi

New Delhi, Jan 21 (IANS) The Congress has relied on old warhorse, naming party veteran Parvez Hashmi from Okhla constituency, the Muslim-dominated seat which includes Shaheen Bagh, the epicentre of anti-CAA protest in Delhi.

Hashmi had been 4 times MLA from this constituency and had even won the seat after Batla House encounter. He is also a former Rajya Sabha member.

The Congress has nominated Mukesh Sharma from Vikaspuri, Praveen Rana from Bijbasan, Mohinder Chowdhary from Badarpur and Jaiprakash Panwar from Madipur, according to the party's third list released on Tuesday.

The Congress has announced candidates for 66 seats and has given 4 seats to its ally, the RJD in the national capital. Earlier on Monday night, the Congress announced Romesh Sabharwal as the candidate against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from the New Delhi constituency. Talking to IANS, Sabharwal said, "I am thankful to Sonia Gandhi and all the members of the Congress election committee who have given chance to the son of a retired government employee. Outsiders used to contest from this seat earlier, but this time a local has got the ticket." On January 16, IANS had reported that Sabharwal was the likely Congress candidate against Kejriwal. Apart from Sabharwal, the Congress has fielded former Deputy Speaker Amrish Gautam, who has rejoined the party from the BJP, from Kondli. Youth leader Rocky Tuseed will contest from Rajinder Nagar, while Bhishm Sharma has been fielded from Ghonda. S. Rajinder Singh Bamrah will contest from Tilak Nagar, Pramod Yadav from Badarpur and Arbind Singh from Karawal Nagar. miz/skp/