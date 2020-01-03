At-home hacks to keep your rugs clean

New Delhi , Jan 3 (IANSlife) Rugs can really lend that extra charm to any living space, but they also tend to attract some unwanted dust, dirt, stains as well as animal hair. Follow these home hacks shared by Avani Khandelwal, Design Head and founder of The Ambiente, to make your rug look good and intact and prolong its life.

* Rug cleaning is not just an annual affair. Frequent vacuuming, as often as twice or thrice a week, is usually recommended to keep dust and dander at bay.

* Do not underestimate the power of a regular broom. Take your rug outside, shake it up and beat it with a broom handle to knock the nasty dust out.

* With spills, the thumb rule is to clean them immediately. If the spill is left unattended for long, it will be hard to remove it in the future. The most ideal way is to spray the stained area and blot it using a paper towel or damp cloth. Lastly, rinse thoroughly with cool water and blot again until the stain is removed completely. In case of stubborn spills, pet odour or years of foot traffic, it is advisable to sprinkle dry baking soda and let it stay on for 15 minutes before vacuuming it up. * Wet rugs often become breeding grounds for mold and mildew. Wet wool, especially, starts rotting and produces unpleasant odour. If any moisture is suspected, it is best to dry the rug in the sun or ensure proper aeration. But remember that too much sun is bad for your rug! * Having pets around the house can be fun but also messy! When pet hair accumulates on a rug, ward them off by vigorous brushing with a stiff cloth or utility brush. * Always be sure to store your rugs in dry and well-ventilated area. Keep it rolled and never folded for it may lead to creases, cracks and other damage. Leaving a few pouches of silica gel helps a great deal to absorb any residual moisture. * To keep your rug as clean as possible, limit how much dirt gets into it in the first place. How do you do that, you ask? De-grit your doormats! Your entrance doormats can only stop the dirt from being tracked inside and onto your rug if they're clean. Shake and vacuum the mat weekly. pg/adr/