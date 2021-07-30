At home on the weekend with a perfect scotch cocktail

So, why wait? Bring out the drama and savour the moments with your close ones. Diageo India Brand Ambassador, Akash Tomar, shares few cocktail recipes to let you experience flavour notes that belong to your home bar.

* 25 ml Pineapple Juice/Egg white 1 No.

* 30 ml Lime Juice



Garnish: cherry/rosemary.

Glassware: coupe

Method:

* In a cocktail shaker, combine all of the ingredients and mix vigorously.

* Fill the cocktail shaker halfway with ice and shake vigorously again.

* Strain into a chilled coupe glass.

* Garnish with Rosemary/cherry skewer



Garden to Glass

Ingredients:

* 45 ml Singleton of Glendullan

* 25 ml lime juice

* 25 ml sugar syrup

* Mint leaves 8 nos.

* Cucumber slice 5 nos.



Garnish: Mint & Cucumber

Glassware: Old Fashioned

Method:

* In a cocktail shaker, combine all of the ingredients

* Add ice and shake vigorously

* Strain into an old-fashioned glass over new ice

* Garnish with mint springs and cucumber



Nutty Johnnie

Ingredients:

* 45 ml Johnnie Walker Black Label

* 10 ml cherry liqueure

* 5 ml amaretto

* 10 ml limoncello



Garnish: Fresh cherry

Glassware: Whisky

Method:

* In a mixing glass, combine all of the ingredients

* Add ice and whisk well

* Fine strain into an old-fashioned glass over new ice

* Garnish with a fresh cherry



Spiced Talisker Highball

Ingredients:

* 45 ml Talisker 10 YO

* 20 ml cinnamon syrup

* 15 ml lime juice

* 110 ml soda



Garnish: Orange zest and cinnamon stick

Glassware: Highball

Method:

* Fill a highball glass halfway with ice

* Pour in all of the ingredients and mix thoroughly

* Serve with orange zest and a cinnamon stick as garnish.



Yuzu Red Highball

Ingredients:

* 45 ml Johnnie Walker Red Label

* 20 ml yuzu puree

* 15 ml ginger syrup (sweetened)

* 110 ml soda water



Garnish: Ginger Candy/lemon slice/lemon zest

Glassware: Highball

Method:

* In a highball glass, combine the yuzu puree, ginger syrup, and red label

* Add ice and mix well

* Top with soda and stir again

* Serve with a ginger candy, lemon slice, or lemon zest as a garnish



