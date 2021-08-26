At least 11 people killed in explosion outside Kabul airport

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 26 (ANI): At least 11 people were killed in the explosion outside Kabul airport, Al Jazeera reported on Thursday, citing a source in the Taliban.



Several people wounded in the blast close to Kabul airport have been taken to a nearby hospital, TOLO news reported. The blast outside the Abbey Gate at Kabul's airport injured at least three US troops, US officials confirmed.

According to a local reporter, a suicide attacker blew himself up in the middle of a large crowd and another attacker started shooting. "AFG Explosion took place outside of the eastern gate of airport and gunfire is underway. There are casualties and fatalities, multiple eyewitnesses tells me," Afghan Reporter Bilal Sarwary tweeted.

This comes amid the frantic endgame of the US drawdown from Afghanistan and as thousands of people flock to the airport in a bid to flee the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

"We can confirm an explosion outside Kabul airport. Casualties are unclear at this time. We will provide additional details when we can," said John Kirby, Assistant to the US Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs.

This comes after multiple reports had suggested looming terrorist threats at the Kabul airport.

According to US media reports, grave and specific ISIS-K terror threats were reported with time fast running out for the US rescue mission from Afghanistan. (ANI)

