Firozabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 24 (ANI): At least 12 people were injured after a double-decker bus overturned on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway earlier on Wednesday.



The bus was heading to Malda (West Bengal) from Gurugram (Haryana).

Uttar Pradesh Police reached the spot and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital.

More details are awaited. (ANI)