At least 12 injured in Lahore blast: Media

Speaking to Samaa TV at the site of the incident, Lahore Deputy Commissioner Mudassir Riaz Malik said that 12 people, including women and children, had been injured in Johar town. He said that the injured also included a police official, Dawn reported.

Lahore, June 23 (IANS) At least 12 people were injured in a blast in Lahorex, Pakistan on Wednesday, officials said.

He said that while it was not immediately clear what had caused the blast, it had left behind a crater. "We will only be able to determine the cause after carrying out an investigation," he said, adding that the area was being cordoned off.

Speaking to Geo News, Lahore CCPO Ghulam Mehmood Dogar stated that officials could not comment on whether the blast was targeting someone without carrying out an investigation.

TV footage showed the blast took place in a residential area, causing damage to nearby houses and shattering windows.

Speaking to Samaa TV, an eyewitness said that his house had been badly damaged. "It was constructed six years ago. We have no other place to go," said the visibly distressed man. Another eyewitness claimed that a device planted on a motorcycle had detonated.

A spokesperson for Rescue 1122 said that it was not immediately clear what caused the blast. "So far we have not been able to determine whether a gas pipeline burst or whether it was a cylinder. But we have shifted four people (to the hospital) and more injuries are expected," he said, reported Dawn.

Meanwhile, Punjab Province Chief Minister Usman Buzdar directed the IG to investigate the incident and submit a report. "Those responsible for the blast should be brought under the law," he said.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid also directed the Punjab Province chief secretary and IG to submit a report.

--IANS

dpb/in