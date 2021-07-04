At least 17 killed in Philippines plane crash

Manila [Philippines], July 4 (ANI): At least 17 people were killed and 40 were wounded in the Philippines Air Force plane crash on Sunday.

"So far 40 wounded and injured were rescued and 17 bodies recovered. Rescue and recovery are ongoing," Defence Minister Delfin Lorenzana said in a statement, adding that 92 people had been on board, reported The Jerusalem Post.



Military chief Cirilito Sobejana said the plane had "missed the runway trying to regain power."

"We are currently attending to the survivors who were immediately brought to the 11th Infantry Division station hospital in Busbus, Jolo, Sulu," said Sobejana.

Sobejana said rescue operations for passengers and crew are ongoing.

A military spokesman, Colonel Edgard Arevalo, said there was no indication of any attack on the plane, but that a crash investigation had not begun and efforts were focused on rescue and treatment.

The C130 plane of the Philippine Air Force had crashed a few kilometres (miles) from Jolo airport at 11:30 am (0330 GMT) and had been carrying troops. (ANI)

