At least 19 people killed in massive Baghdad hospital fire

Baghdad [Iraq], April 25 (ANI): At least 19 people died in a hospital fire in Baghdad on Saturday (local time) after oxygen tanks exploded, CNN reported citing two health officials as saying.



Officials are still trying to figure out how many were wounded in the explosion at Ibn al-Khatib Hospital, but they say there are "many."

However, social media videos show a chaotic scene as firefighters scramble to put out the blaze and health workers try to help evacuate patients, CNN reported.

It further reported that people from all over Iraq are referred to the hospital in southeastern Baghdad, including many with COVID-19.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

