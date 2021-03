Jalalabad [Afghanistan], March 10 (ANI): At least two Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers were wounded in a blast in the eastern province of Nangarhar on Wednesday morning, TOLO News reported citing sources.



According to the sources, the incident took place around 9 am (local time) in PD8 of Jalalabad city when the vehicle struck a roadside mine.

No one yet has claimed the responsibility for the attack, including the Taliban.

More details are awaited. (ANI)