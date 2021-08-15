At least 20 people dead in fuel tanker blast in Lebanon

Beirut [Lebanon], August 15 (ANI): At least 20 people have died and 7 got injured due to a fuel tanker blast in the northwestern Lebanese Akkar District, the Lebanese Red Cross said on Sunday.



"UPDATE: our teams have transported 20 dead bodies and more than 7 injured from the fuel tanker explosion in #AKKAR to hospitals in the area," Lebanese Red Cross tweeted.

