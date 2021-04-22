At least 24 killed in heavy rains in Angola's Luanda

Luanda [Angola] April 23 (ANI/Sputnik): At least 24 people have been killed as a result of the heavy rains that hit the province of Luanda in western Angola, the Angop news agency reported on Thursday, citing the provincial commission for civil protection and fire department.



According to the media outlet, the rain started on Monday and lasted for about seven hours.

Initially, there were 14 casualties reported. Later, the death toll increased to 24. Three people sustained injuries, while 2,289 homes were flooded and 2,344 families were displaced.

The rain also damaged bridges and toppled trees. (ANI/Sputnik)

