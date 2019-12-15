At least 26 students, 6 cops sustain injuries in Jamia protest

New Delhi [India], Dec 15 (ANI): At least 26 students and six cops sustained injuries in a protest against the citizenship law outside Jamia Millia Islamia University here on Sunday.

The students were admitted to Holy Family Hospital with minor injuries, while two policemen were admitted with head injuries.



"We received about 26 (Jamia Millia Islamia) university students who suffered minor injuries. Most of them have been discharged now," Holy Family Hospital spokesperson Father George PA told ANI.

He further said that two police personnel were admitted with head injuries. "Maybe due to stone-pelting," he said.

South-East Delhi DCP Chinmoy Biswal has said that a total of six police personnel sustained injuries due to stone-pelting by the protestors near the university.

The Chief Proctor of the university, Waseem Ahmed Khan, has accused Delhi police personnel of entering the campus without permission and harassing students. (ANI)

