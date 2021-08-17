At least 30 BJP workers held by West Bengal Police for 'not seeking permission' ahead of Yuva Sankalp Yatra

The police said that they did not seek permission to embark on this rally."They have been arrested because they did not seek permission for the Yuva Sankalp rally," said Joy Tudu, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Siliguri Metropolitan Police.Soon after the arrest, clashes erupted between the workers and police.In another incident, police arrested 35 Narayani Sena workers from Bagdogra airport while they were assembled at the airport to receive John Barla, BJP MP from Alipurduar and Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Minority Affairs.Speaking to ANI, Raju Bista, BJP MP from Darjeeling and National Yuva Morcha General Secretary said, "BJP's Yuva Morcha workers were embarking on the yatra to mark 75 years of India's Independence. A total of 75 Yuva Morcha leaders were to commence the 75 km rally in 75 places to pay respect to the country and its people."He further said that the police is trying to stop the yatra. "This clearly shows that West Bengal government and state police is anti-national. It is a worrisome situation for the state and the country," Bista added.The BJP MP termed the day as "shameful."According to him, earlier several TMC leaders had conducted a programme of "Khela Hobe" without the intimation of the state police, which was not interrupted."At least a 1000 people of TMC had gathered without people's permission and intimation to conduct a programme of Khela Hobe. But at the same time, when BJP workers and its leader wish to carry out a programme for paying respect to the country, permission is not given and people are arrested by the people," said the BJP MP. (ANI)