At least 35 people killed, over 70 injured in twin Kabul blasts: Report

Washington DC [US], August 26 (ANI): At least 35 people were killed and more than 70 injured in twin bomb blasts outside Kabul airport, according to multiple sources.



The US Embassy in Kabul has issued a security alert after explosions were reported in the capital city of Afghanistan amid last bid evacuations efforts.

Earlier today, Pentagon confirmed two explosions in Kabul. The first blast was reported at the Abbey Gate in Kabul airport while the second one was near the Baron Hotel, which is not too far away from the first location.

"Event: EXPLOSION AT THE ABBEY GATE OF KABUL AIRPORT, REPORTS OF GUNFIRE. There has been a large explosion at the airport, and there are reports of gunfire. U.S. citizens should avoid traveling to the airport and avoid airport gates at this time. US citizens who are at the Abbey Gate, East Gate, or North Gate now should leave immediately," the US embassy said in its security alert.

Back in Washington, US President Joe Biden met with top officials of his administration on Thursday as two explosions were reported in Kabul. Biden met with his national security team this morning, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Chairman of Joint Chief of Staff Mark Milley, and commanders on the ground.

Meanwhile, the Taliban has condemned the bombing of civilians at Kabul airport after reports suggested that an ISIS suicide bomber was responsible for the explosion outside the Kabul airport.

"The Islamic Emirate strongly condemns the bombing of civilians at Kabul airport, which took place in an area where US forces are responsible for security. The Islamic Emirate is paying close attention to the security and protection of its people, and evil circles will be strictly stopped," the terror group said in a statement. (ANI)

