At least 5 people killed, 12 injured in bus-trailer collision in Pakistan

Lahore [Pakistan], March 28 (ANI): At least five people were killed and 12 others injured when a bus collided with a trailer in Pakistan's eastern Punjab province on Sunday.



The road accident took place in the wee hours of Sunday in the Sheikhupura district of Punjab, Xinhua reported citing local media.

The injured people were shifted to a nearby hospital.

Road accidents are quite frequent in Pakistan mainly due to poor roads, badly maintained vehicles, and unprofessional driving, Xinhua reported. (ANI)

