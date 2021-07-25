At least 7 soldiers killed by Boko Haram in Cameroon

Yaounde [Cameroon], July 25 (ANI/Sputnik): Insurgents of the Boko Haram terrorist group, have attacked an army base in Cameroon, killing at least seven soldiers, Nigeria's Premium Times reports.



The attack on the outpost in Sagme, in Cameroon's Far North region, occurred early on Saturday morning. At least seven soldiers, including the commander of the military base, were killed, Premium Times said.

Meanwhile France 24 said citing a police report, that eight soldiers were killed in the attack and several others were injured.

Boko Haram militants have been carrying out deadly attacks against security forces and kidnapping civilians in Cameroon, as well as the border regions of Nigeria, Niger and Chad. (ANI/Sputnik)

