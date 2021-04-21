At least three killed, 13 injured in blast at Balochistan's Quetta hotel

Quetta [Balochistan], April 22 (ANI): At least three people were killed and 13 others injured in an explosion on Wednesday night in the parking lot of a hotel in Balochistan's capital Quetta.



According to the Dawn, fire and rescue officials reached the site of the explosion, which took place at 10:30 pm (local time).

Quetta Civil Hospital Medical Superintendent Arbab Kamran Kasi confirmed the number of dead and injured, saying two people were in critical condition.

Dawn quoted Balochistan Inspector General of Police Tahir Rai as saying that the explosion took place in the parking lot of Serena Hotel.

He added that the hotel premises have been cordoned off and the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has been deployed to investigate the incident.

Footage shared from the scene showed huge flames and plumes of smoke rising into the sky.

The Quetta Serena Hotel is the only four-star deluxe hotel in the city of Quetta, located on the Shahrah-e-Zarghun Road.

In a tweet, Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan said he "strongly" condemns the explosion.

Last week, at least 12 people were injured in an explosion during a football tournament being held at a ground in Allahbad Town located in Balochistan's industrial town of Hub. (ANI)

