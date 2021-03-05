At virtual summit, PM Modi, Swedish counterpart reaffirm 'strong commitment' to work for multilateralism, counterterrorism

New Delhi [India], March 5 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Swedish counterpart Stefan Lofven have reaffirmed their strong commitment to work for multilateralism, rules-based international order, counterterrorism, peace and security, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday.



PM Modi and Lofven held India-Sweden virtual Summit on Friday which lasted for nearly an hour, according to Secretary (West) in MEA, Vikas Swarup. They held a "wide-ranging discussion" during the summit.

During the summit, both leaders underlined that long-standing close relations between India and Sweden are based on the shared values of democracy, rule of law, pluralism, equality, freedom of speech and respect for human rights.

"They reaffirm their strong commitment to work for multilateralism, rules-based international order counterterrorism, peace and security," Swarup said during a briefing.

In his opening remarks during the summit, PM Modi said India would like to work with Sweden on the issue of climate change.

"Shared values of democracy, human rights, rule of law, equality, freedom, justice strengthen our relations and mutual cooperation. The important issue of climate change is a priority for both of our countries and we would like to work with you on this," he said.

This was the fifth interaction between the two leaders since 2015.

Prime Minister Modi had visited Stockholm in April 2018 for the First India Nordic Summit. Lofven had visited India in February 2016 for the special 'Make in India' week.

Earlier, the two leaders had met on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in September 2015. In April 2020, the two Prime Ministers had a telephonic conversation to discuss the situation arising out of the Covid-19 pandemic. (ANI)