Atal-Advani's Parliament chamber to be used by Nadda now

New Delhi, July 20 (IANS) The name plates of former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee and veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani were on Tuesday removed from the chamber in the Parliament they once used, which is likely to be allotted to BJP chief J.P. Nadda now.

The chamber, adjacent to the BJP office in the Parliament, had sported Vajpayee's nameplate for the last 17 years, and after Advani began using it since 2009, his nameplate was also added to it.