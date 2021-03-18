Atal Innovation Mission, AWS to skill Indian school students

While AIM will leverage AWS Educate, Amazon's global programme, and introduce the fundamentals of cloud computing such as cloud storage, virtual compute power, web hosting, AI/ML/VR to students at more than 7000 Atal Tinkering Labs (ATLs) in India.

New Delhi, March 18 (IANS) Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), NITI Aayog, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) on Thursday announced new initiatives to empower school students with cloud computing skills and enable entrepreneurs.

AWS will also conduct Faculty Development Programs (FDPs) for the personnel in-charge at the ATLs, and provide resources and tools at each ATL.

"The education and tools will establish a strong foundation in cloud computing for students of ATLs across India, while the support of AWS EdStart for startups from AICs and ACICs will accelerate their productisation and potential commercialisation," said R. Ramanan, Mission Director, Atal Innovation Mission.

AIM will also adopt AWS EdStart, a virtual startup accelerator programme that enables EdTech startups to develop innovative teaching and learning solutions on AWS.

"We are focused on helping customers deliver transformational change and experiential learning at scale. It is a privilege to team up with Atal Innovation Mission to foster ideation, curiosity, and innovation among India's students and youth," said Rahul Sharma, President, Public Sector – AISPL, AWS India and South Asia.

Other areas of collaboration between AIM and AWS include joint workshops, tech marathons, and national challenges to develop solutions on the cloud, while solving local community problems, or sustainable development goals (SDGs).

Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) is a flagship initiative of the government, housed at the NITI Aayog, to promote innovation and entrepreneurship in the country.

