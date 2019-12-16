Athawale predicts 'political earthquake' in M'rashtra

Mumbai, Dec 16 (IANS) Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Republican Party of India (A) President Ramdas Athawale has predicted another "major political earthquake in Maharashtra" very soon in view of the recent developments in the state.

He said after the Oct. 21 elections, the state has already witnessed two major political upheavals, first was when Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as Chief Minister along with Ajit Pawar as Deputy CM on November 23, and second, when Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray became the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) CM on November 28.

"The Shiv Sena has formed the alliance government comprising Nationalist Congress Party-Congress with which it has serious ideological differences. Now, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's statements on Savarkar which has created an issue. Under these circumstances, anything is possible. We can expect another political earthquake in the coming months," Athawale said.

Echoing the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party's sentiments, he said both BJP and Shiv Sena should take one-two steps backward and come together again for a 'Maha-Yuti' government which will give stability for full five-year term.

However, to questions on whether the BJP would agree to the Sena's demand for CM's post, the RPI(A) chief remained evasive and non-committal.

"I had suggested a two-three-year power-share formula. Whether to give the Sena two years or half the term or any other formula can only be decided with mutual discussions. For this both parties must make some compromises," Athawale said.

He added if the BJP is prepared to give two years to the Sena, then the problems can be resolved, with the BJP having its CM for the first three years followed by the Sena CM for two years.

The Union Minister claimed that the present MVA government of Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress cannot last long owing to its internal differences and it will collapse anytime, resulting in fresh assembly elections.

"Nobody wants another election so soon. The people of the state are keen that a BJP-Sena government should come to power to provide a strong government which can work for progress and development of the state," Athawale said.

The Union Minister's comments came even as the 'Maha-Yuti,' of which RPI(A) is a constituent, attacked Gandhi for his Savarkar comments last Saturday, and the party adopted an aggressive stance on the first day of the Maharashtra Legislature's winter session which started in Nagpur today.

