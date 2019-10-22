Athawale urges people to opt for inter-caste marriage to end casteism

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale on Tuesday urged the people to opt for inter-caste marriages to "end casteism".

Talking to reporters here, Athawale said the practice of inter-caste marriage will bring unity and equality in the society "once and for all".



"Everyone should opt for inter-caste marriage. If we have to bring unity and equality in the society and end casteism once and for all, then it is required to encourage inter-caste marriages," he said.

The minister also informed about the government scheme under which financial assistance of Rs 2.5 lakh is provided as an incentive for a "legal inter-caste marriage".

This is not the first time when Athawale has publicly supported inter-caste marriages to end the menace of casteism in society.

In July 2016, he had reportedly said that law alone would not ensure that there was no crime against Dalits and had suggested the promotion of inter-caste marriages could help in checking casteism.

In September 2016, Athawale had reportedly asked the government of Odisha to promise jobs to those, who opt for an inter-caste marriage. (ANI)

