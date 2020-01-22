Atlas Cycles co-promoter's wife found hanging at family home

Kapur, 57, was found dead at the family house in Aurangzeb Lane in Lutyen's Delhi area on Tuesday noon.

According to police, the door of the room where the body was found hanging from a ceiling fan was open. Police said that along with suicide, they are looking at all possible angles. A police officer told IANS that they could not definitively term it a suicide.

A suicide note was recovered from the spot and family members said that the handwriting in the note is of Natasha.

When she did not answer her son Siddharth's phone call on Tuesday, the family, of which several members were present in the house, began looking for her, only to come across her hanging body.

The body, taken away by the police for a post-mortem examination, was later handed back to the family and the last rites were held on Wednesday. (Sanjeev Kumar Singh Chauhan can be contacted at sajeev.c@ians.in)