Atleast 2 killed after small plane crashes into houses in South California

Los Angeles (California) [US], October 12 (ANI/Xinhua): A small plane on Monday afternoon crashed into homes in Santee, 220 km south of Los Angeles, killing at least two people.



The local FOX 5 news channel reported that the plane, which took off from Yuma of Arizona, crashed around 12:15 PM (local time) and the authority who had no idea how many people were on the plane believed that the injuries were "non-survivable."

The plane, a Cessna 340A, is a six-seat aircraft with a twin piston engine.

The video shot by FOX 5 showed that fire engines were dousing two homes totally destroyed in the crash. Authorities were still working to confirm that those inside the impacted homes were able to get out safely.

A man at the scene told a FOX 5 reporter that he got a call from a neighbour saying his mom and dad were rushed to the hospital.

The cause of the crash was under investigation. (ANI/Xinhua)

