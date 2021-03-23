ATM card swipe gang which targeted labourers nabbed

New Delhi, March 24 (IANS) Two members of an ATM card swipe gang, who targeted the illiterate and labourers on the pretext of helping them, have been arrested. The accused used to swipe their cards and copy the PIN. Several ATM cards were recovered from them along with an illegal pistol.

The accused have been identified as Waseem (32), a resident of Giri Market Loni, Ghaziabad and Vipin Kumar (26), a resident of Ashok Nagar, Delhi.