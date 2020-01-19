Atmosphere conducive for Kashmiri Pandits' to return to valley, says Giriraj Singh

New Delhi [India], Jan 19 (ANI): BJP leader and Union Minister Gigiraj Singh said here on Sunday that the atmosphere is conducive for resettlement of Kashmiri Pandits in the valley.

"January 19, 1990 is a black day in India's history. 5 to 7 lakh Kashmiri Pandits have been forced to live life as refugees in their own country. Pakistan conspired to create this situation. Terrorists engaged in barbarism against the Kashmiri Pandits. Now the atmosphere is conducive for the resettlement of Kashmiri Pandits in their homeland," said Giriraj while speaking to ANI.



"It is very sad that none of the Congress leaders have time to meet any Kashmiri Pandit for sharing their sorrows but have time to commemorate Afzal Guru's death anniversary," he added.

Thirty years ago on this day, the land of Jammu and Kashmir saw the beginning of the mass exodus of Kashmiri Pandits following a genocidal campaign launched by the terrorists.

As the slogans of "Ralive, Tsalive ya Galive (convert to Islam, leave the place or perish)" reverberated from the mosques and streets, the Kashmir Pandits were forced to flee their homeland.

Some local newspapers also published advertisements by terrorist organisations warning Pandits to leave the Valley. Lakhs of Pandits left the Valley, after January 19, 1990, as they were targeted by extremists, virtually turning them into refugees in their own country.

January 19, is remembered as the 'Exodus Day' by the Kashmiri Pandits as it marks the exodus of the members of the community from Kashmir. (ANI)

