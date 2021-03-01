Atrocities against women highest in Assam: Priyanka (Ld)

Addressing an interactive meeting with the women tea garden workers and members of a self-help group at Gohpur in Biswanath district, Priyanka said that according to the centuries old Indian culture and tradition, whichever party comes to power must first take steps to empower the women.

Guwahati, March 1 (IANS) Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who arrived in poll-bound Assam on Monday, said that in India, the highest number of cases of atrocities against the women are reported from Assam.

"The BJP government promised to give employment to 25 lakh people, but not even one lakh people got jobs. I also have children. You also have children. While casting your vote, please think over the future of your children. Prices of essential commodities and cooking gas have crossed all limits," she said, urging the people to vote for the Congress led seven-party 'Mahajot' (grand alliance).

Reiterating the Congress' assurance to increase the daily wages of tea garden workers to Rs 365 if the party comes to power, Priyanka claimed that the BJP government has waived bank loans of lakhs of crores of rupees of big industrialists, but it did not waive a single rupee loan of the poor people.

Priyanka arrived in Guwahati on Monday to campaign for the party in Assam, where the Congress-led seven-party alliance will take on the ruling BJP-led three-party coalition.

Soon after her arrival, Priyanka offered prayers at the famous Kamakhya Devi temple.

Assam Congress media department chairperson Bobbeeta Sharma said that during her Assam tour, Priyanka would hold interactions with party office-bearers and diverse groups of people besides addressing public meetings in Tezpur on Tuesday.

The Congress leader, accompanied by the other state and central party leaders, on Monday launched a statewide campaign for the unemployed youth.

Former Congress President and Lok Sabha member Rahul Gandhi visited the state on February 14 and addressed a public gathering in Sivasagar.

The Congress, which was in power in the state for 15 years (2001-2016) until the BJP-led alliance came to power in 2016, has formed the 'Mahagathbandhan' (grand alliance) with three Left parties -- CPI(M), CPI and CPI(ML) -- as well as the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), the Anchalik Gana Morcha, Bodoland People's Front (BPF), three regional parties having a political base among the Muslims and indigenous people, respectively.

The BPF on Sunday joined the Congress-led grand alliance a day after snapping its ties with the BJP.

The BJP, after the Bodoland Territorial Council polls in December last year, had forged an alliance with new ally United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) after discarding incumbent partner BPF.

The elections to the 126-member Assam Assembly will be held in three phases on March 27, April 1 and April 6. The results will be declared on May 2.

--IANS

sc/arm